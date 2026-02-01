YUSUF:I still feel like it was all a dream — Kwankwaso speaks on defection of son-in-law to APC

•Says estranged godson reached out to him with unjustifiable reasons

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says he still feels like it is a dream the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his estranged godson who he helped to install in office, as well as son-in-law, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor’s alignment with the political camp of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the state of the NNPP, and the future of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. In his first detailed media engagement on BBC Hausa Service since the defection, Kwankwaso expresses shock, disappointment, and confidence that time will expose the consequences of Yusuf’s decision. Excerpts:

What was your immediate reaction to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection from the NNPP?

Frankly, it came as a big shock, not just to me, but to many Nigerians. To be honest, even now, it still feels unreal. Sometimes I lie down and feel like it was all a dream. The way the whole thing happened left many people confused. When I reflect, I keep asking myself: What really happened? Who offended who? Was it me? Was it the party? Were party members at fault? Up till now, I have not been able to find a convincing answer.

Some people believe the defection was part of a political arrangement involving you. How do you respond to that narrative?

I have heard that story many times. People come to me and say there must have been an understanding, between me and him, or between me and others. I want to state clearly that there was no such arrangement whatsoever. Even I, on several occasions, find it difficult to believe that events have unfolded the way they did. There was no agreement, no deal, no prior discussion of that nature.

Governor Yusuf said his decision was based on political realities and consultations with stakeholders. Were you consulted?

The reasons he personally gave me, or sent others to convey to me, were issues that could easily have been resolved through dialogue and cooperation. None of them justified handing over the mandate of the NNPP members and the people of Kano to another political camp. No political party anywhere in the world is completely free of grievances. What matters is how those issues are managed. Dialogue was possible, but, unfortunately, that path was not taken.

Do you believe Governor Yusuf will regret leaving the NNPP?

Without any doubt… I am very confident that time will reveal the consequences of that decision. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and those who followed him will eventually regret abandoning the NNPP. Even if he does not return, he will regret it. That much is certain.

What is your view on his decision to align with the political structure associated with former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje?

Honestly, I still cannot imagine it. I keep asking myself: Who really offended who? Given the political history and circumstances in Kano State, this alignment remains very difficult for me to comprehend. For someone to leave Kwankwasiyya and hand over its mandate to the Gandujiyya political camp without any strong justification is deeply disappointing.

APC leaders, especially Ganduje, openly celebrated the defection and raised the governor’s hand. What is your reaction to that?

For Ganduje to raise his hand the way he did is, in my view, a sign of future political failure. If he truly had the power to raise someone’s hand to victory, why didn’t he do so in 2019? Why didn’t he do so in 2023?

People should ask themselves these questions. Those celebrating now will soon feel like they are in prison politically.

Some analysts argue that the defection signals instability within the NNPP. How accurate is that claim?

That claim is completely false. Contrary to what some people are saying, the NNPP remains intact. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, there is no political party in Nigeria today that is more peaceful and stable than the NNPP. If anyone doubts that, let them conduct their national conventions and candidate selection processes, and then we will see disputes. No party is perfect, but instability is not our problem.

What about those who left the NNPP but still claim allegiance to the Kwankwasiyya ideology?

This is a clear case of choosing between light and darkness. Light and darkness have already been defined in Kano. If you want to practise Kwankwasiyya, who asked you to leave Kwankwasiyya? Stay where Kwankwasiyya is and practise it there. You cannot abandon the movement and still claim ownership of its ideology.

Governor Yusuf is married to your daughter. Will this political development affect your personal relationship?

I cannot say for now whether it will affect our personal relationship or not. Time will tell how things play out.

Some people say this development marks the end of your political relevance. What is your response?

This is not the end of my political journey. On the contrary, this development is a catalyst. It has strengthened my resolve to continue contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s political development.

Kano still belongs to the NNPP, and the Kwankwasiyya Movement remains strong.

What message do you have for your supporters across the country?

I want to assure them that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains focused and resilient. Efforts have already begun aimed at rescuing Nigeria from its current situation. This is not the end of the journey. It is simply another chapter.