Yusuf Tuggar: A diplomat’s journey from Bauchi roots to global stage

Tuggar

By Adebayo Adeoye

Within the quiet but consequential halls of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has carved a reputation for calm authority in an era defined by global uncertainty.

Since his appointment in August 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, he has steered Nigeria’s diplomacy with measured confidence, balancing international expectations with national interests.

Yet, beneath the suit and diplomatic protocol lies a story deeply anchored in Bauchi soil, community service, and a lifelong commitment to people before politics.

Tuggar’s stewardship of Nigeria’s foreign policy reflects the spirit of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks national renewal through democracy, development, demography, and diaspora engagement.

His work speaks to a larger narrative: that diplomacy is not only about global negotiations but also about how international engagement translates into dignity and opportunity at home.

Long before he became Nigeria’s chief diplomat, Tuggar was already known in Bauchi for something more enduring than public office, a quiet but consistent record of philanthropy.

Born on March 12, 1967, in Udubo, Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar comes from a lineage familiar with public service. He is the son of the late Senator Abubakar Tuggar, a respected political figure in his time.

Educated both in Nigeria and abroad, Tuggar built a varied career that cut across business, philanthropy, and politics.

Even before national attention found him, his name was associated with community upliftment through the Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar Foundation.

The foundation’s interventions, ranging from food distribution to families across nine local government areas to the provision of grains and motorcycles to struggling households, earned him a reputation as a man driven by empathy rather than ambition.

In Bauchi, he is often described as a native son and a statesman who places humanity above partisan lines.

His formal political journey began in 2007, when he was elected to the House of Representatives to represent Gamawa Federal Constituency, a position he held until 2011.

During his time in the National Assembly, Tuggar served on committees covering Foreign Affairs, Public Procurement, and Petroleum, roles that quietly prepared him for the international responsibilities that lay ahead.

His diplomatic profile rose significantly between 2017 and 2023, when he served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany.

In Berlin, he focused on economic diplomacy, strengthening trade relations, encouraging investment, and promoting Nigeria’s cultural and economic potential. That experience would prove invaluable when he was appointed the 29th Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2023.

As minister, Tuggar has approached the role with strategic clarity.

Central to his tenure is the articulation and implementation of Nigeria’s “4D Doctrine”, Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.