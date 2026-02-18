Yilwatda urges unity as Ramadan, Lent begin

Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has extended greetings to Muslims and Christians across Nigeria on the commencement of Ramadan and Lent, describing the dual observance as a significant moment for spiritual renewal and national unity.

In a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC (Media and Communications Strategy) on Wednesday, Yilwatda said the two sacred seasons represent periods of fasting, reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual growth for adherents of both faiths.

He noted that the rare coincidence of Ramadan and Lent beginning on the same day carries a powerful symbolic message for the country.

According to him, the convergence serves as a divine reminder that Nigerians are one people bound by a shared destiny, regardless of religious differences, and that peaceful coexistence remains essential for national progress and stability.

He stressed that both religious observances promote common values such as discipline, compassion, humility, love, and service to humanity, urging citizens to embody these virtues in their daily lives and interactions.

He called on Nigerians to strengthen bonds between Muslims and Christians and reject suspicion, hatred, and division.

“At this critical moment in our national journey, I call on all Nigerians to use this sacred period to pray fervently for our country and for the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it undertakes far-reaching reforms aimed at stabilising and repositioning our economy and society,” he said.

Yilwatda expressed optimism that with unity, patience, collective sacrifice, and sincere prayers, the reforms would yield lasting solutions to Nigeria’s economic and social challenges.

He added that the season should renew hope, deepen faith, and reinforce the nation’s commitment to peace, unity, and development.

He wished Muslims a blessed Ramadan, praying that Allah accepts their fasts, prayers, and acts of charity, and extended goodwill to Christians observing Lent, praying that the period draws them closer to God through faith, love, and selfless service.

The APC chairman concluded by reaffirming his belief that Nigeria, united under God, would emerge stronger, more united, and more prosperous.