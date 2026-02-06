Wizkid comparison to Fela ‘ridiculous, disrespectful’ – 2Baba

2Baba

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has described the ongoing comparisons between Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti as “ridiculous” and “disrespectful.”

Recall that Wizkid recently sparked outrage after claiming he is “bigger” than Fela in a response to his son, Seun Kuti’s, criticisms of him and his fans (Wizkid Fc) over the perceived comparison between Wizkid and Fela.

The comment triggered widespread reactions across social media, among Nigerian celebrities, and within the music industry.

In a snippet of the upcoming episode of the Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, 2Face described the comparison as ridiculous, emphasising that it is both disrespectful to Fela’s legacy and unfair to Wizkid’s career.

2Baba also acknowledged the uneven comparison between both musicians, explaining that it ignores their different eras, impacts, and unique contributions to Nigerian music.

He said, “Comparing Fela with Wizkid is ridiculous. Apart from the fact that it is disrespectful to Fela, and at the same time, it is also unfair to Wizkid.”

The dispute began after Seun Kuti accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father’s legacy by comparing Fela to the Grammy award-winning star.

At the 68th Grammy Awards held last Sunday, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was posthumously honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African artiste to receive the prestigious Special Merit Award.

Vanguard News