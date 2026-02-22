Why Nigerian athletes are switching nationalities – Ajunwa

Chioma Ajunwa

Former Olympic champion, Chioma Ajunwa has attributed the growing trend of Nigerian athletes switching allegiance or relocating abroad to poor welfare systems and the absence of long-term security for athletes after their competitive careers.

Speaking on the issue, Ajunwaexplainedthatmany athletes are forced to look elsewhere not because of a lack of patriotism, but due to harsh realities within the Nigerian sports system. She stressed that athletes have relatively short careers and need assurances that their sacrifices will be rewarded with stability during and after their active years. “Athletes don’t compete forever,” Ajunwa said. “Your peak years are short, and if there is no insurance, no proper welfare, and no security for life after sports, people will naturally look for

better options elsewhere.” The former Olympic gold medallist noted that many Nigerian athletes give their best years to representing the country but are often left to fend for themselves once injuries, age or retirement sets in. According to her, support is usually concentrated around major competitions, while long-term athlete care is neglected.

Ajunwa argued that this lack of structure pushes athletes to seek foreign opportunities where they can enjoy better pay, medical care, training facilities and post-career support.

She added that the problem goes beyond money, extending to dignity and respect for athletes as professionals.

“Athletes need to feel valued,” she explained.

“Not just when they are winning medals, but throughout their careers. When people feel abandoned, they will leave.”

She warned that the continued loss of elite athletes could have serious consequences for Nigeria’s performance at major events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games. According to Ajunwa, replacing experienced athletes is not easy, as their absence creates a vacuum that young talents may struggle to fill immediately.

The former track and field star called on sports administrators and government authorities to urgently rethink athlete welfare policies. She advocated for proper insurance schemes, retirement plans, educational opportunities and steady income structures that would give athletes confidence in their future.