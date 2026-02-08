Why I fought with my wife Natasha in London – 2Baba

Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has opened up about personal and professional decisions he now regrets, revealing that difficult experiences have shaped his outlook on life and career.

The music icon made the disclosure during an appearance on the Mic On podcast, where he spoke candidly about lessons learned from emotionally charged moments and stressful situations.

The father of six admitted that there were several circumstances he wished he had handled differently, noting that pressure and intense emotions had influenced some of his past choices.

During the podcast, 2Baba also revisited a controversial incident in London involving a disagreement with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, in October 2025. He took responsibility for the episode, acknowledging that his actions were driven by anger.

“I was angry that day. It was an unfortunate incident,” the singer said. “I let my emotions get the best of me. I want young boys and girls to learn from this. When you reacts in anger, you end up regretting what you do.”

He explained that balancing personal struggles with life in the public eye has often been challenging, adding that some experiences have forced him to rethink how he manages conflict and stress.

The award-winning artiste further stressed that emotional strain can cloud judgment, saying he now understands the importance of responding more carefully in tense situations.

“There are so many things I wish I could rewind and do better. As a human being, there are times when you are overwhelmed or don’t make the best decisions. My thick-skin is weaker now,” he said.

2Baba concluded that these experiences have made him more reflective, teaching him key lessons about accountability, emotional control, and personal growth.