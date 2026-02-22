What I want from Lookman aside scoring goals – Simeone

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has praised Ademola Lookman for his strong start at the club but stressed that the Nigerian winger still has room to improve.

Lookman scored his first La Liga goal during Atlético Madrid’s 4-2 victory over RCD Espanyol on Saturday, continuing an impressive run of form since his January move from Atalanta BC.

The Super Eagles forward has now recorded four goals and two assists in six appearances for the Spanish giants, quickly establishing himself as a key attacking option.

Speaking after the match, Simeone acknowledged Lookman’s goal-scoring contribution but emphasised the need for the winger to fully integrate into Atlético’s tactical system.

“Above all, he contributes goals. In principle, more goals than playmaking. He can improve both his overall play and his defensive work; we need him to adapt to the team’s style of play, and I see him eager and keen to improve,” Simeone said.

“Since he arrived, he’s said he wants to improve as a footballer. His goal-scoring instinct isn’t a coincidence, and we need more of him in terms of overall play,” the tactician added.

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