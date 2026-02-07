‘We don’t need gov to mobilise for Tinubu’ – Wike boasts of Rivers support base

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the political structure in Rivers State is fully capable of delivering a massive vote for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 without the involvement of the state governor.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday at the commissioning of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors headquarters, the minister asserted that his coalition of leaders holds the grassroots influence necessary to secure the state for the president’s re-election.

The newly unveiled facility includes the “Majority FM 89.5” radio station, a situation room, and a fleet of buses dedicated to regional mobilisation.

In a direct challenge to the current state administration, Wike emphasised that his movement comprises a formidable cross-party alliance that does not rely on the governor’s office for legitimacy or resources.

“We don’t need to have a governor to mobilize for Mr President. We have all it takes to be on our own. We have senators, assembly people, council chairmen, National Assembly members, party chairmen of APC and PDP. We have mobilised ourselves to make commitment,” he stated.

The minister stressed that true political loyalty is demonstrated through local investments rather than external funding. “If you say you are supporting somebody, there is no need for the person to bring his resources; you have to make commitment, and this is what our leaders have done,” he added.

No-Go Area

Commending the State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, for his aggressive mobilization drive, Wike noted that the inauguration of coordinators across all 23 local government areas has sent a clear message to the nation.

“I have said before that Rivers State is a no-go area, and I want to say again that this state is totally for Tinubu. I challenge anybody, let them come to Rivers State and learn. Our commitment is not by mouth, our commitment is not by newspaper; ours is by showing that yes indeed, we are working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Wike recalled the independent stance the state took during the 2023 elections, stating that the same resolve would be applied to 2027. “Whether anybody likes it or not, in 2027, when the President has shown interest that he will run, we have no choice than to continue to support Mr. President,” he said.

The minister urged the coordinators to begin preparations at the ward and unit levels to ensure the message of the “Renewed Hope” agenda reaches every doorstep.

“Go and see the situation room, go and see the radio station; we are battle-ready. There is nothing we cannot do because unity is strength,” he declared.

Earlier, Ambassador Akawor praised Wike’s leadership style, which he famously characterised as “AI Politics”—a term he used to describe the minister’s high-precision, data-driven, and technologically advanced approach to political strategy.

Akawor confirmed that his team is already fully operational across all 23 local government areas to sustain the movement’s momentum.