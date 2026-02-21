Vigilante reportedly shoots colleague dead in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

A member of the Hunters Vigilante group has been shot dead by a colleague following a minor dispute during a patrol in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Jafar Umar, was allegedly shot by his fellow member.

Both individuals were part of the Hunters Vigilante, a community-based security outfit operating in the region.

The Jos South Area Commander of the Nigerian Forest Security Service, Pam Gyang Pwajok, confirmed awareness of the incident in a phone conversation with journalists.

He stated: “I heard something like that happened in Vom but I don’t have details of the incident yet.

“I have asked my people to investigate the incident and get me the reports,So, I’m still waiting for the investigative report.”‘

According to security sources, the suspect reportedly surrendered to the police shortly after the shooting, and investigations have begun.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, for further comments on the issue was unsuccessful at the time of sending the report.