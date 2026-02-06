Troops smash kidnappers’ camps, apprehend 13 suspects in Edo

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled kidnappers’ hideouts in Edo North Senatorial District, apprehended 13 suspects and recovered arms, drugs and other incriminating items.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Kennedy Anyanwu.

Anyanwu said the operation, carried out on Feb. 4 by troops of 4 Brigade in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Edo State Security Corps, targeted Osara, Auchi and Okpella communities in Etsako West Local Government Area.

He said the clearance exercise, codenamed Operation IGBO DANU 1, led to the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and drug peddlers.

“Items recovered included a pump-action gun, live cartridges, a locally made pistol, a POS machine, cutlasses, mobile phones, a digital camera, codeine syrup, weighing scales, substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, tramadol and ice, as well as N87,550 cash.

“In a related operation, the troops also combed Aviele Forest, a known criminal corridor in the area, arresting five additional suspects and recovering two motorcycles, phones and a power bank.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits were handed over to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Speaking on the operations, the Commander, 4 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Balogun, commended the synergy among the security agencies, warning that Edo State would remain hostile to kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Balogun reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to protecting lives and property while appreciating the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, for his strategic guidance and support. (NAN)