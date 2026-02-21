Troops recover N2.4m, 969 rounds of ammunition from alleged gunrunner

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Army said on Saturday that troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in the early hours of the day, successfully intercepted and arrested a suspected gun-runner during a stop-and-search operation at Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesman of the Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the operation is in continued efforts to stamp out criminal activities and sustain peace in Taraba State

He said, “Following actionable and credible intelligence, Vigilant troops on sentry duty flagged down an Audi vehicle with registration number RBC 798 DV (Abuja).

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, one Mr. Monday Reuben, a 48-year-old male from Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspect include two (2) AK-47 rifles, One hundred and ninety-seven (197) empty magazines, One (1) box of 7.62 unit 51mm NATO ammunition containing 250 rounds, 14) packs of 9mm Parabellum ammunition containing 700 rounds and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

“The sum of Two Million, Four Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (₦2,440,000), One wallet containing four different identification cards and four ATM cards, One Android phone and one Itel keypad phone, One power bank, 8 bottles of perfume, One rechargeable touch light and Assorted local charms.

“The suspect and all recovered items are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and necessary action.

“The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Micheal Akaliro, commended the troops for their alertness and diligence.

“He emphasised that the Brigade must maintain the tempo as it strives to fulfil the mandate given by the Chief of Army Staff, which is to rid Taraba State of all forms of criminality and threats to lives and property.

“The Commander further stated that the Brigade will continue to uphold its reward and sanction policy.

“Officers and soldiers involved in the successful operation will be duly recognised and rewarded for their professionalism and commitment to duty.”