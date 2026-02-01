Troops eliminate another top Sambisa terrorists’ commander, Abu Khalid

FILE PHOTO

The Nigerian military has recorded another major operational success with the elimination of a high-ranking Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHT) Commander during sustained clearance operations in the North-East.

Reliable military sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that among the terrorists neutralised was Abu Khalid, identified as the second-in-command of the insurgents at the Sambisa Forest.

The sources said the killing of Abu Khalid, a key figure in the group’s command and control structure, represents a significant setback to terrorist activities within the notorious forest enclave.

According to the sources, Abu Khalid played a critical role in coordinating attacks, logistics and movement of fighters across parts of the North East, making his neutralisation a major boost to ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The military reaffirmed that ongoing operations would be sustained until all terrorist elements are eliminated, while urging remaining insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Vanguard News