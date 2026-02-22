Transparency gaps undermine Nigeria’s disaster response — Eyekosi

Nigeria Flag

By Kingsley Omonobi

A disaster management expert, Samson Oritsegbubemi Eyekosi, has warned that Nigeria’s largely reactive approach to disaster management is weakened by poor accountability and transparency, worsening the plight of vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Eyekosi spoke in Abuja at the weekend during the launch of his book, Managing the Displaced: A Guide for Effective Management of Displaced Persons During Emergencies, where he called for a proactive and coordinated national response to disasters.

The author, who serves as Director of Peace Support Operations at Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, said the book examines why victims of both natural and man-made disasters often suffer unnecessarily due to systemic gaps in emergency response.

“People get displaced due to natural disasters and man-made disasters. The book attempts to identify why, when disasters happen, people suffer a lot, and the need for a planned response stating what role each organisation needs to play,” he said.

Lessons from Flood Disasters

Eyekosi said he was inspired to write the book after observing gaps in response efforts following recent floods in Mokwa, Niger State.

“It looked like nothing, but people were suffering. We responded fairly well, but it could be better. There were gaps. We need to document these gaps so we can learn from them and become proactive, not just reactive,” he noted.

He stressed that while Nigerians are compassionate and willing to help during crises, concerns about transparency and accountability discourage support.

“There are a lot of leakages. People and organisations want to help, but the fear sometimes is that accountability and transparency are not there,” he said.

Call for Transparency and Citizen Participation

Eyekosi emphasised that disaster management is a collective responsibility involving government, organisations, and citizens.

“Be you a market woman, youth leader, or member of a church or mosque, we all have a role to play. We shouldn’t just watch the news and say people are suffering somewhere. What have you done to help them?” he asked.

He advocated transparent systems to ensure donations and aid reach those in need, stressing that humanitarian assistance must not be diverted for personal gain.

Need for Stronger Institutional Framework

The expert called for stakeholder mapping and stronger coordination across all levels of government, noting that while federal agencies lead, state and local structures often lack capacity.

He cited the role of the National Emergency Management Agency at the national level and State Emergency Management Agencies at the state level but noted that grassroots structures are often weak or non-existent, delaying response times and increasing suffering.

Stakeholders Urge Adoption of Framework

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, represented by Hon. Misan Ukubeyinje, said Nigeria’s vulnerability to recurring disasters makes a planned response guide essential. He urged federal and state governments to adopt the model outlined in the book.

Representing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Doro, Federal Commissioner Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed commended the author, noting that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons is currently catering for over 6.7 million displaced Nigerians in camps and host communities nationwide.

“The numbers are huge — more than the population of some Nigerian states. Writing a book about these persons is pure service to humanity,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Sam Oburoh, described the author as disciplined and committed, while book reviewer Hon. Henry Nwawuba Jr. noted that the 20-chapter publication provides practical guidelines for responding to disasters and managing displaced persons.

Providing an overview, Dr. Richard Aisuebeogun warned that displacement is not rare, adding that poor coordination and lack of accountability in humanitarian efforts can trigger further displacement.

The event concluded with a renewed call for transparency, coordinated planning, and inclusive participation to improve Nigeria’s disaster management framework and better protect displaced populations.