Tinubu urges orderliness in FCT, Kano, Rivers polls

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged voters, security agencies and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act responsibly during Saturday’s polls in FCT, Rivers and Kano states.

The president made the call in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

INEC will conduct area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory and by-elections in Rivers and Kano states.

The affected constituencies are: Ahoada East II and Khana II in Rivers, and Kano Municipal and Ungogo in Kano State.

Tinubu urged eligible voters to turn out peacefully and exercise their civic rights without fear.

“The democratic process thrives best in an atmosphere of calm, tolerance and mutual respect,” he said.

The president appealed to political parties, candidates and supporters to shun violence and inflammatory conduct.

He warned security agencies against high-handedness, intimidation or actions capable of eroding public trust.

Tinubu said security personnel must protect lives, property and the sanctity of the ballot.

He urged INEC to ensure timely accreditation, smooth voting, accurate collation and prompt transmission of results under the 2026 Electoral Act.

“I assure you that the Federal Government will continue to support institutions responsible for delivering free, fair and credible elections,” the president esident said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the polls would reflect the will of the people and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Vanguard News