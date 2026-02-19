The Slot Games Everyone’s Playing in 2026

By now you’ve probably had your fair share of gambling online. The accessibility of casinos that came our way with the development of mobile technology and widespread internet has done us all a favour. The only downside must be the fact that the number of online casinos is so big, and the amount of slots available even bigger. Why is this a downside? Well, it’s hard to pick the right casino and even harder to pinpoint a couple of slots that will be easy to understand, fun to play, and generous more often than not.

If you’ve been on a search for the best casino in February 2026, let us help you on that quest. While there is no official competition between the casinos to determine the best, you know that a couple of names pop out quite often in these polls helping end users to know who they can trust and who’s the leader in the world of online gambling. By now, you know that online casino Stake is one of the online gambling outlets that are rather good at what they do.

Even if you don’t trust us, just check out some of the slot games they have in their catalogue and they will show you what makes them one of the best casinos in the business. The best part about Stake is that they don’t only have some of the best slots available from some of the best developers in the business. They also develop some games in house under the moniker Stake Originals. We’re going to touch on those games too. Please, check them out before you make your decision on where to play casino games online.

Big Bass Rock and Roll

Let’s start with one of a kind combination. It’s rock and roll and fishing. This unique combo is only available on Stake. In case there’s a chance you might not like it, let us say that you can enjoy playing casino games online for free at Stake as most of the titles we’re going to talk about have a fun mode where you can test the game without wagering real money. Big Bass Rock and Roll has an enhanced RTP set at 98% with the game’s house edge being only 2%. This title is your standard slot game with 5 reels, 3 rows, 10 fixed paylines and a max win set at 5000x of your initial wager. While the game doesn’t have any dedicated bonus rounds you’ll know you’re in the red when all the fish start turning into money symbols. Free spins come after you land three or more scatter symbols. If you decide to buy a bonus, there are three ways to do it. The first one is the Ante Bet, second is to buy free spins, and third is to buy super free spins. As far as entries in the Big Bass series go, this one is definitely worth a try.

HiLo

Online casino and sportsbook Stake is not all about sports wagering, slot games, or table games. A part of it is dedicated to Stake Originals where it all started for this online gambling establishment. One of the best places to start at this casino is without a doubt a game called HiLo. Based on the oldest of card principles all you need to do is to guess whether the card coming next is higher than the one that’s lying on the table. The game design is simple, the rules are straightforward, and all you need to do is to wager. A simple under/over game that attracts new users to this day. We recommend it to the fullest of our soul. It is a lot of fun. People have been playing guess the next card since the dawn of time. In addition to guessing whether the next card will be higher or lower than the one at the table you could also guess which colour it’s going to be. For someone looking to get around a new casino, this game surely opens a few doors.

Gates of Olympus Super Scatter

Gates of Olympus is one of the best series coming our way from Pragmatic Play. Super Scatter is the latest edition and it promises to win a lot of hearts at every online casino. It is a 6 reel, 5 row slot machine based on the scatter pays mechanic. What all players love about it is its tumble feature, a free spins feature, but most of all the max payout set at an amazing 50,000x of your bet. As you could guess, the game is inspired by Ancient Greece and its mythology. In addition to the low ranking symbols of blue, green, yellow, purple and red gems, you got golden chalice symbols, golden rings, an hourglass, and crown symbols. Top bonus features with this one are a bet multiplier, free spins, and even a bonus buy option. The game’s tumble feature where all winning symbols disappear to make room for new ones make the game real fun. What you want to see on your display is called the Super Scatter symbol which comes in the form of a bolt symbol representing Zeus. Seeing the Gates of Olympus Super Scatter’s RTP which is set at 96.50% and the house edge of 3.5% you know that we’re talking about a high volatility slot machine. Yet, knowing that it has a max payout set at 50,000x your bet makes it worth the risk.

Pump

As we said, Stake really knows how to make simple concepts into amazing casino games. Pump is a game where all you do is pump a balloon hoping that with each pump it is going to get bigger and bigger giving you multiple multipliers before it bursts and restarts the round. While the concept might appear to be a little bit too simple, trust us, there’s a degree of seriousness to it. First of all, it is a crash game that keeps excitement as high as possible with every pump. Also, if you play it the right way, you can go all the way to that max multiplier. Wait, what is the payout? It is 3,203,384.80x your bet and that’s a real number, yes. Just like HiLo, this is a game that’s easy to grasp making it ideal for beginners. Choose a game mode, set your wager and click on that PUMP button. What makes the game so exciting is the fact that the balloon can burst at every pump. The animations are simple, and the overall game design is as bland as possible as intended by the game’s creators. The difficulty, and risk levels go from easy to expert, with the game’s RTP being set at 98%. While house edge is mere 2% don’t rush yourself to that 3,203,384.80x max payout.

Pirate Rush

While not in the top part of the most played slots on Stake table of slots, Pirate Rush is getting there as we speak. While the top slots at these online casinos usually come from well known developers such as Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming you will be surprised to hear that this one is made by Titan Gaming. This developer decided to use a theme that is not as much explored at casinos as one would have thought. Pirate Rush is a 5 row, 6 reel slot that operates on the principle of Cluster Pays. Also, you have a one of a kind cascading mechanic to it, plenty of free spins, and a max payout set at 20,000x of your bet. Available at free to play mode Pirate Rush is a must try for you as of now. As we said, pirates are the theme, and you have to collect standard blue, green, purple, orange, and heart gems for minor wins, and unique symbols of hook, rum, compass and captain hat for max wins. Free spins are the game’s main bonus, and they come your way the most when you enter one of the game’s designated bonus rounds. Those are called Captain’s Keyrun and Jolly Roger’s Bounty. If you’re inpatient, you can head start to these bonus rounds through bonus buy option which comes in a form of cost of 2x your bet for bonus boost, 100x your bet for Full Sails Spins, 100x your bet for Captain’s Keyrun, and cost of 500x your bet for Jolly Roger’s Bounty. While everything about this game is appealing do not forget that it is a slot machine with an 96% return to player, giving the house an edge of 4% which sets it in a category of high volatility slots. The max payout set at 20,000x of your bet is worth the risk, of course, but wager responsibly nonetheless.

Mines

A classic! Mines are inspired by Minesweeper. You can’t lie to us and say that you never played the Minesweeper. Even if you haven’t, there will not be an issue with understanding Stake Mines. This title too belongs to the Originals. Based on the principle that simple is the best, we can say that Mines fit the description ideally. The game is played on a plain grid that has 25 tiles. Based on the difficulty level you want, you can pick anything between one mine or 24 mines to be hidden under the tiles. Each open tile when there’s no mine is a multiplier. When you open a tile with a mine it is the end of the round. The more mines you set on the grid the higher the multipliers are. If you open all free tiles you can get to the max win set for this game and it stands at 5,148,297× your original bet. The chances are you’re going to love Mines from the first click. There’s something naive to the game, but also filled with excitement and risks taken that can lead to devastating losses to high rewards that make this game a favorite among all users.

Wanted Dead or a Wild

There’s a certain charm to Wild West inspired slots. Wanted Dead or a Wild was good on its own, but after Drake played a few rounds during one of his Kick streams and continued to do so, this slot gained a massive following. It is now an iconic game and it is for a good reason, and not only high end promotion by Stake. It comes in the form of a 5×5 grid and 15 fixed paylines. The max payout is set at 12,500x, which gets your way through the game’s lucrative bonus rounds. Talking about the bonus rounds, they’re all Wild West as one gets going by the names of The Great Train Robbery, Duel at Dawn, and Dead Man’s Hand. You can buy each of these bonus rounds per 80x, 200x, and 400x of your wager. This one has an 96.38% RTP making it a medium volatility slot that comes closer to high variance than to low. In addition to standard in game symbols such as A, K, Q, J, and 10, the game wants you to pair the likes of a Skull, Cowboy, Bag of Cash, Liquor Bottle, Gun Barrel, and the most unpredictable one, the Wild. If you were a fan of spaghetti westerns in the past, all vibes in this game steam from that direction, and with amazing WW mechanics and sounds effects and visuals in the game, in no time you will be feeling like John Wayne.

Each of the games mentioned above is ranking high as far as slot like games go on Stake. Even if you don’t fancy any of them too much, worry not. The catalogue available on Stake goes close to five thousand different titles. If you don’t like Wanted Dead or a Wild, Mines, HiLo, or Pirate Rush, the chances are you will adore Dice, Plinko, Limbo, Chicken, Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush, Golden Geese or any other of the available slots. As we said, most are free to play and be tested, so you do that and decide which one is good to go, beyond what we suggested.