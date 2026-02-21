Terrorists launch fresh attack, kill 30 in Zamfara

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By Idris Salisu, Gusau

No fewer than 30 people were reported killed as terrorists launched a fresh attack on Dutsin Dan Ajiya Village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The attack occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026, when the terrorists on motorbikes surrounded the village, blocking all exits before unleashing terror on defenceless residents.“The incident came just a day after the Minister of Defence, Major General Christopher Musa (rtd), visited Zamfara to launch 25 sophisticated armoured vehicles, surveillance equipment, and drones procured by Governor Dauda Lawal.“A resident of the area, Malam Yakubu Dan Ajiya, who narrowly escaped, told our correspondent by phone that the bandits stormed the village between 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“According to him: “The bandits, after surrounding us, started shooting sporadically and attacked houses non-stop for hours. They killed about 30 people and abducted many others, taking them into the forest.”

“He added that as of Friday morning, several residents were still missing, apart from those abducted during the raid.