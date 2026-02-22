Tension in Ondo as gunmen strike, abduct couple, shoot neighbour

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Tension gripped the agrarian Eleyewo community in Akure North council area of Ondo State, following the abduction of a couple and the murder of their neighbour by suspected gunmen.

Consequently, residents of the community took to the streets to protest.

They called on Ondo State government and security agencies to urgently intervene and restore safety to the community.

A local told Sunday Vanguard that the bandits abducted Jamiu Olawale and his wife, shot another person who escaped, and caused other residents to flee for their safety as the hoodlums opened sporadic fire.

It was gathered that one of their neighbours who attempted to raise the alarm during the attack was shot by the gunmen. The victim is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

In a response, the residents blocked the Akure-Owo highway and chanted solidarity songs.

Reacting to the incident, the state police command spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the attack occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.