Tension in Ondo as gunmen abduct couple, shoot neighbour

…Residents Protest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension gripped the agrarian Eleyewo community in Akure North council area of Ondo state, following the abduction of a couple and the murder of their neighbour by suspected gunmen.

Consequently, residents of the community took to the streets to protest the ugly incident.

They called on the Ondo State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene and restore safety to the community.

A local told Vanguard that the bandits reportedly abducted Jamiu Olawale and his wife, shot another person who escaped, and caused other residents to flee for their safety as the hoodlums opened sporadic fire.

Vanguard gathered that one of their neighbors who attempted to raise the alarm during the attack was shot by the gunmen. The victim is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

In a swift response, the irked residents blocked the Akure-Owo highway during the protest and chanted solidarity songs.

Reacting to the incident, the state police command spokesperson DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the attack occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday

Abayomi said “On 20th February, 2026, at about 9:45 p.m., information was received regarding an incident involving Mr. Jamiu Olawale and his wife, residents of Olaribigba Estate, Iluabo.

“The couple had just returned home from their shop in an ash-coloured Toyota Camry when they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by unknown gunmen who reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush.

“The attackers abducted the couple and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

“During the incident, a neighbour, Mr. Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunshot wound.

“He was promptly rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Recall that the abduction is coming barely two days after the monarch of Agamo Community in the same local government area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by armed bandits in his palace.End