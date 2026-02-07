Snake Bite: Why we could not save Nwangene – FMC Jabi CMD

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Professor Saad Ahmed, has explained to the Senate why the hospital could not save Abuja-based singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died after suffering a snake bite at her residence.

Professor Ahmed said the victim arrived at the hospital more than two hours after she was bitten by a cobra, a delay he described as critical and ultimately fatal.

He spoke to journalists on Saturday on the sidelines of the 2026 budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Health, which involved various government-owned tertiary health institutions.

Nwangene died about a week ago after she was bitten by a cobra in her home.

The FMC boss dismissed social media claims that anti-venom was not administered to the late singer on arrival, stressing that the medication was promptly given but could not reverse the extensive damage already caused by the venom.

“First, I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Ahmed said. “This was a case of a cobra bite. Cobra is one of the most poisonous snakes we know, and time is of the essence.

“She presented to our hospital over two hours after she was bitten. By then, she had already developed systemic envenomation. Contrary to reports on social media, we had anti-snake venom in stock.

“Two doses were promptly administered. The first infusion was given, followed by a second dose. Unfortunately, the venom had already gone systemic. Cobras are highly poisonous.

“If she had presented much earlier—within 10 to 15 minutes—that is usually when anti-venoms are most effective. Sadly, she arrived more than two hours after the incident.”

Describing the incident as a wake-up call, Ahmed said it highlighted the need for preparedness, especially in hospitals that may not be adequately equipped to handle such emergencies.

“For FMC Abuja, we had anti-snake venom fully stocked. Our emergency services are top-notch, and our staff were fully on ground,” he added.

On the call for the inclusion of state and private hospitals in Nigeria’s centralised housemanship system for newly qualified medical doctors, the FMC CMD said such a move would help address the shortage of placement spaces.

“Housemanship is a critical period where young medical graduates acquire hands-on experience before proceeding for their NYSC,” he explained. “Almost all federal tertiary hospitals offer housemanship, but the quotas allocated are not sufficient.

“This is not like a classroom setting where you can simply increase numbers. It depends on the number of beds, specialists, and available facilities.

“If state governments key into this centralised system, it will go a long way in solving the problem. Once this is fully implemented, the challenges highlighted by the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council yesterday (Thursday) will become a thing of the past.”