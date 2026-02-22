Simi, family owe me an apology – Samklef

Nigerian music producer Samklef has weighed into the ongoing controversy surrounding singer Simi, demanding an apology from her family amid renewed backlash against the singer on social media.

In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter), Samklef accused Simi of ingratitude and claimed he played a foundational role in her early career.

He wrote, “We live in the world where we encourage people to be ungrateful. There is a price you pay when you do evil to an orphan especially when that person that sowed a seed in your early life. What ever simi is Today I am part of her foundation. And the family owe me a big apology.”

We live in the world where we encourage people to be ungrateful.

There is a price you pay when you do evil to an orphan especially when that person that sowed a seed in your early life. What ever simi is Today I am part of her foundation. And the family owe me a big apology. — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) February 22, 2026

Samklef’s remarks come as Simi continues to trend online following several heated exchanges with social media users after she spoke against rape culture amid the rape allegation involving Mirabel.

The singer has faced intense criticism after engaging with users on X, sparking fresh debates and drawing attention to her past statements.

Since the controversy erupted, social media users have dug up old tweets and comments made by Simi, many of which have triggered outrage and renewed criticism, further fueling the online uproar around the singer.

Vanguard News