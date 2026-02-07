Sanwo-Olu outlines 2026 Lagos priorities for real estate growth

L-R Mr Hakeem Ogunniran, CEO Eximia Realty, Mrs Shade Hughes, Country Manager Mixta Developers, Hon. Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, Commissioner for Housing Lagos State, Representative of the Managing Director Sterling Bank, Mrs Ayodeji Olakunrin and Chairman RICS Nigeria Group, Mr Tayo Odunsi frcis at the 2026 Nigeria Construction and Real Estate Market Outlook

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the critical role of infrastructure development in driving real estate growth, even as he enumerated priorities for affordable housing in the State amid increasingly competitive global investment environment.

Sanwo-Olu, made this assertion at the 2026 Nigeria Construction and Real Estate Outlook Conference, organised by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Nigeria Group, held at the Metropolitan Club, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Using Lagos State as a practical case study, the Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, explained that Africa’s largest city continues to experience rapid population growth, which presents both pressure and opportunity.

He stressed that Lagos has deliberately pursued infrastructure as a long-term investment strategy, with government-led interventions designed to unlock private-sector confidence.

For Lagos State, the governor, outlined priorities to include: deepening infrastructure delivery, strengthening institutions, expanding climate-adaptive investments, improving data-driven planning systems, and fostering innovation in construction methods through stronger partnerships with the private sector and professional bodies.

Sanwo-Olu, added that “Infrastructure is not an accessory to growth; it is its architecture. It determines where value emerges, how cities expand, and whether growth is inclusive or fragile.”

He noted that in ‘’An increasingly competitive global investment environment, professionalism, transparency, and integrity in the built environment are decisive factors for attracting capital and sustaining growth’’.

Sanwo-Olu commended the RICS for its global leadership and professional standards which has added value to its stakeholders.

He cited the Lagos Rail Mass Transit network, major road and bridge projects, and integrated transport planning as key drivers reshaping land use, unlocking new real estate corridors, reducing congestion costs, and supporting transit-oriented development across the state.

The Governor also underscored the importance of strong institutions in making infrastructure projects investable, highlighting reforms in land administration, planning approvals, and public-private partnership frameworks that have improved certainty, reduced risk, and accelerated project delivery.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “These achievements reflect continuity of vision across successive administrations and a clear understanding that infrastructure is the strongest signal of government credibility and long-term intent.”

Looking ahead, the Governor, expressed optimism for Nigeria’s construction and real estate outlook in 2026, identifying opportunities in transit-oriented development, urban regeneration, affordable housing, logistics and industrial parks, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu further acknowledged the vital role of chartered surveyors and built-environment professionals in safeguarding value, ensuring accountability, and aligning development with long-term economic and social outcomes.

“In a global investment environment where trust is currency, your role directly influences where capital flows and where cities thrive,” he said.

The Governor, reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to leading by example in sustainable urban development, commending RICS Nigeria Group for its continued contribution to shaping Nigeria’s built environment.

The RICS 2026 Conference was also attended by Dr Adekunle Olayinka, the Special Adviser Office of Works, Lagos State, Surveyor Adesina Ayokunnu, Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of the State Surveyor General, leading chartered surveyors, real estate professionals, construction experts, policymakers, academics, and investors.

The forum served as a platform for robust discussions on emerging trends, policy reforms, investment opportunities, and the future outlook of Nigeria’s construction and real estate industry.