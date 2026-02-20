Residents raise alarm over movement of armed herders in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Tension has gripped parts of Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGA) of Benue State following reports of armed herders allegedly roaming communities and farmlands, raising fears of a possible attack.

Residents of Nyiev Council Ward in Guma LGA and Mbavuur Council Ward in Logo LGA who raised the alarm at the weekend called on security agencies and the government to urgently intervene to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the communities.

According to a local in Guma LGA, who preferred anonymity, a group of armed men were sighted around the Orogbo area in Nyiev Council Ward. According to him, the presence of the armed group has thrown residents into panic.

“There is a group of armed herders roaming around the Orogbo area in the Nyiev Council Ward of Guma LGA. It is difficult to explain to the public whether they are kidnappers or killers negotiating for yet another attack,” he said.

He further revealed that some women in the area reportedly encountered the armed men while going about their activities but managed to escape unharmed.

“Some women ran into them yesterday and were fortunate to escape by the mercy of God,” he stated, urging residents of Mbayer/Yandev and Nyiev Council Wards to exercise caution.

He warned that the individuals were moving without cattle, a development that has heightened suspicion among locals. “The group is moving gently without cattle. Natives are advised to be careful as they go about their daily activities. “Be warned,” he added.

In a related development, a resident of the Tse Agee/Orkigh community in the Mbavuur Council Ward of Logo LGA also raised concerns over the alleged invasion of farmlands by suspected herders.

The resident claimed that the individuals were destroying crops and threatening livelihoods. “As we speak right now, herdsmen are in my community, in my farmland in particular, eating my cassava,” the resident said.

According to him, “They are destroying yams in barns too. I have informed my traditional heads, and I am calling on the authorities to do something before a bad thing happens.”

The resident stressed that the situation was already reported to community leaders but expressed fear that failure to act promptly could lead to violence.

“I am raising concerns so that the authorities won’t claim ignorance. Please lend us a voice, my brother, before it becomes a bloodbath,” he pleaded.

He called for increased patrols and swift intervention to forestall any potential attack and safeguard lives and property in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, could not be reached as of press time.