Reps Deputy backs Operation Savannah Shield against North-Central Terror

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has endorsed the Armed Forces’ newly launched Operation Savannah Shield, urging Nigerians to unite with the military to decisively tackle terrorism and banditry in the North-Central region.

Flagged off on Thursday at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, and approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the multi-agency operation targets escalating insecurity in Kwara State and parts of Niger State. The launch was attended by Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Army Staff General Waidi Shaibu.

The operation follows repeated attacks by suspected terrorists and bandits in the Kaiama axis of Kwara North and adjoining Niger communities, causing fear over expanding criminal networks across forest corridors. Governor AbdulRazaq described the initiative as “a big relief” to affected communities.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the operation is a proactive, intelligence-driven response aimed at dismantling terrorist cells and kidnapping syndicates. Personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are deployed to secure lives and property, neutralise threats, and disrupt criminal networks.

Reacting in Abuja on Saturday, Agbese praised the initiative as a bold strategy to reclaim vulnerable territories and restore residents’ confidence. He noted that states including Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, and Nasarawa have experienced increased attacks in recent months, resulting in displacement and humanitarian pressures.

“Operation Savannah Shield reflects strengthened inter-service coordination and the end of internal rivalries that previously hampered military efficiency,” Agbese said.

He further called on Nigerians to complement military efforts by sharing credible intelligence and staying vigilant. The lawmaker also announced plans for a nationwide advocacy campaign to mobilise citizen support for security operations, stressing that defeating terrorism requires collective responsibility.

Agbese expressed optimism that sustained cooperation between government, security agencies, and citizens would dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting peace across the North-Central region.