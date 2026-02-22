Remains of ACP Balteh laid to rest in Potiskum

By Ndahi Marama

The remains of late Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abubakar A. Balteh were laid to rest on Sunday, 22nd February 2026, in Potiskum, Yobe State.

The Police Officer died following a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in Potiskum, Yobe State, on 21/02/2026, while he was en route from Kaduna to Maiduguri.

Until his demise, he served diligently as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Borno State Command.

In a press statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso of the Borno State Police Command, regrets the sad incident.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

Vanguard News