Ramadan Welfare: Lawmaker Jaji distributes 52,000 bags of grains

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed over 52,000 bags of assorted grains as Ramadan palliatives to supporters, orphans, and vulnerable persons across Zamfara State.

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Gusau, Jaji said the initiative was aimed at supporting people across the state regardless of political differences, gender, or social status.

He stated that beneficiaries include vulnerable persons, women, politicians, Islamic scholars (Ulamas), internally displaced persons (IDPs), youths, and members of various political associations.

Jaji also disclosed that more than 100 daily feeding centres have been established across the state to provide meals for the needy throughout the month of Ramadan, ensuring easier access to food for those observing the fast.

The lawmaker urged those overseeing the distribution process to ensure the items reach the intended beneficiaries and to carry out their responsibilities with the fear of God.

According to him, the assorted grains include rice, sugar, millet, maize, and guinea corn.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating policies at the National Assembly aimed at alleviating the hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians through effective representation.

Jaji further called on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue backing the policies and programmes of the President, expressing confidence in his determination to tackle insecurity in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.