Ramadan 05: Lower your gaze, control anger, and avoid obscenity

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Fasting is not only abstaining from food and drink; it is guarding the limbs from sin. The eyes, tongue, and emotions are tested daily during Ramadan. Lowering the gaze, avoiding anger, and shunning obscene speech are essential to protecting the fast.

Allah commands: “Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and guard their chastity.” (Qur’an 24:30)

In today’s digital age, lowering the gaze requires conscious effort — avoiding inappropriate images, videos, and content that weaken the soul and nullify the spirit of fasting.

The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) warned: “If one of you is fasting, he should not engage in obscene speech or ignorant behavior.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

Anger is one of the fastest ways to lose the reward of fasting. That is why the Prophet (s.a.w) instructed: “If someone insults him or tries to provoke him, let him say: ‘I am fasting.’”

This reminder protects the heart and restrains the ego.

As a guide, fasting Muslims should avoid arguments, insults, gossip, online fights, and offensive jokes. Replace anger with silence, remembrance of Allah, and patience. Fasting is meant to calm the soul, not inflame it.

Lowering the gaze, controlling anger, and purifying speech elevate fasting from a physical act to a spiritual shield. Whoever masters these disciplines in Ramadan will experience inner peace and lasting transformation beyond the month.