Ramadan 04: Don’t miss your Taraweeh prayers



By Haroon-Ishola Balogun



Taraweeh is one of the greatest spiritual gifts of Ramadan. It is not an optional cultural practice but a revived Sunnah that connects the believer to the Qur’an and night worship. Sadly, many treat Taraweeh lightly—missing it without reason or rushing through it without reflection.

The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) said: “Whoever stands in prayer during Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward, his past sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

This Hadith shows that Taraweeh is an opportunity for forgiveness, not a burden. Through it, the heart is softened, sins are erased, and closeness to Allah is strengthened.

Allah praises those who worship at night:

“They arise from their beds; they supplicate their Lord in fear and hope.” (Qur’an 32:16)

Taraweeh trains consistency in worship, patience in standing, and humility in listening to the Qur’an. Even when tired, showing up for Taraweeh is a form of devotion and sincerity.

A guide for fasting Muslims is to attend Taraweeh with intention—not for social reasons, but for Allah’s pleasure. Listen attentively to the recitation, reflect on the meanings, and avoid distractions. If unable to attend the mosque, pray at home—what matters most is sincerity.

Ramadan nights are short, but their rewards are immense. Do not allow food, sleep, or entertainment to steal the blessings of Taraweeh. Whoever protects his nights in Ramadan will find his heart illuminated long after the month ends.

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