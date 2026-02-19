Ramadan 02: Why Fasting was made obligatory on us

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Ramadan fasting is not a burden placed on the Ummah of Muhammad (s.a.w); rather, it is a divine gift designed to purify the soul, discipline the body, and draw the believer closer to Allah. Allah clearly states the purpose of fasting in the Qur’an:

“O you who believe! Fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain taqwa (God-consciousness).” (Qur’an 2:183)

The ultimate reason fasting was made obligatory is taqwa — a heightened awareness of Allah in both public and private. When a fasting person abstains from food, drink, and lawful desires purely for Allah’s sake, even when no one is watching, the heart learns sincerity and obedience.

Fasting trains the believer to control desires rather than be controlled by them. Hunger and thirst soften the heart, humble the ego, and remind us of our dependence on Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) said:

“Fasting is a shield.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

This “shield” protects the fasting person from sins, anger, immoral behavior, and even the fire of Hell — if fasting is observed properly. That is why the Prophet (s.a.w) also warned:

“Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it, Allah has no need of him giving up his food and drink.” (Bukhari)

Fasting is therefore not just about staying hungry; it is about moral discipline, self-restraint, and spiritual growth.

Another wisdom behind fasting is gratitude. Many blessings we take for granted — food, water, health — become clearer when we experience temporary deprivation. Fasting makes us more compassionate toward the poor and needy and encourages generosity, charity, and empathy during Ramadan.

Fasting also cleanses the heart and opens the door to forgiveness. The Prophet (s.a.w) said: “Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward, his past sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari and Muslim)

As a guide for fasting Muslims, Ramadan should be approached with intention (niyyah), patience, increased Qur’an recitation, sincere du‘a, and good character. Guard the tongue, lower the gaze, forgive others, and maintain prayers.

In essence, fasting was made obligatory to reform us, not to punish us — to reconnect our hearts with Allah, refine our character, and prepare us for righteousness beyond Ramadan. May Allah accept our fasting and grant us true taqwa. Ameen.