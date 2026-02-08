Popular gospel artiste, three others die inside Lagos studio

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Confusion, tears, and rage from residents have followed the death of a gospel artiste, Matthew Ogundele and three of his crew members who were found dead in a Lagos music studio in Abraham Adesanya area of Ajah, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the incident, even as it commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

“Investigation is ongoing, as there was no sign of violence on the remains of the victims,” Police source stated.

It was gathered that the victims stayed overnight after performing at a birthday praise event, and were later discovered unresponsive.

The deceased crew members were identified as Joseph Sanya, Itunu Ogundele, and a blogger, Matthew Awosanya, otherwise known as JoesTv.

It was gathered that the victims were invited to perform on Tuesday, February 3, which was the second day of a three-day birthday praise organised by another female gospel artiste, Olanireti Akinbola.

A police source disclosed that the crew finished late and decided to sleep over in the studio, where their remains were later found the following day,

According to the source: “The convener invited some gospel artistes to minister during her three-day birthday praise, which started on Monday.

“Segun Praise was scheduled to minister on the second day, and he came with his crew. The session started in the evening and ran late, so they decided to stay overnight in the studio.

“It was the following morning that we heard that their lifeless bodies were found in the studio.”

Residents in rage

In reaction to the sudden deaths, some colleagues and friends of the deceased have, in a series of posts online, demanded justice for them.

Pictures of the victims circulating on social media show blood stains in their noses, ears and mouths, fueling concern and speculation over the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police reacts

When contacted, Abimbola Adebisi, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying the incident was reported on Wednesday, February 4, by the owner of the studio, Akintayo Akinbola, who is also the husband of the celebrant.

According to her, Akintayo said he left the artistes at his music studio located inside the HFP Shopping Complex on Tuesday night, February 3, after buying food for them, as they were preparing for a music concert.

He explained that the artistes returned to the studio after collecting the food, while he went home.

Adebisi said: “However, at about 11 am on Wednesday, Akintayo said he returned to the studio and discovered that the door was locked from the inside.

“Alarmed by the situation, he reportedly called for help, and the door was eventually forced open. On entering the studio, the lifeless bodies of the four artistes were discovered.”

She added that detectives from the command visited the scene, where photographs were taken, confirming that no marks of violence were found on the bodies, while investigation has commenced into the incident with a view to get to the bottom of it.