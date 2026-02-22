Police bust illegal beverage bottle-crushing factories in Anambra

By Henry Ojelu

The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Beer Sectoral Group, has raided illegal factories in parts of Anambra State accused of destroying returnable beverage bottles and plastic crates belonging to major manufacturers.



The operation, which took place last Thursday, followed intelligence reports that some operators were involved in crushing returnable glass bottles and shredding plastic crates for resale as raw materials.

The Beer Sectoral Group, a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, said several suspects were apprehended during the raid.



Speaking on the development, the Executive Secretary of the group, Abiola Laseinde, said the operation was aimed at tackling the illegal disposal, theft and unauthorised recycling of returnable packaging materials used by beverage companies.



According to her, the group worked with the police after receiving credible intelligence on activities of illegal recyclers operating in the South-East.



She explained that investigations revealed that large quantities of returnable glass bottles and plastic crates were being diverted from legitimate supply channels into informal recycling networks.



“We identified multiple locations in the South-East where bottles and crates belonging to beverage companies were being crushed and shredded for resale as raw materials,” Laseinde said.



She noted that the illegal activities had caused beverage manufacturers to lose millions of naira in investments.



“The owners of these factories are destroying returnable packaging materials meant for reuse. These assets belong to beverage companies that have invested heavily in sustainable packaging systems,” she added.



Laseinde said the raid followed months of intelligence gathering and engagement with relevant security and regulatory authorities.



“The recent raid is the outcome of sustained engagements and intelligence-led investigations. It represents a decisive step by authorities to protect legitimate business operations, uphold environmental standards and deter further illegal activity,” she said.



She described the destruction of returnable bottles and crates as criminal and a form of economic sabotage.



“These returnable packaging materials are company-owned assets designed for multiple reuse cycles. It is a criminal activity to destroy them,” she stated.



According to her, beyond the loss of company assets, the activities of the illegal operators pose wider risks to businesses and the environment.



She warned that such practices could disrupt supply chains, increase operational costs and create environmental hazards due to unsafe recycling methods.



Laseinde also cautioned individuals involved in the illegal trade to desist, stressing that offenders would be prosecuted.



She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities involving the destruction or illegal recycling of beverage packaging materials to the police or through consumer care lines of beverage companies.



The Beer Sectoral Group noted that beverage manufacturers have for years battled the persistent challenge of theft and illegal recycling of returnable packaging materials across different parts of the country.