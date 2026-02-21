Police apprehend officers for allegedly shooting, killing two passersby

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The Police Command in Lagos State has apprehended its officers involved in a shooting that killed two passersby in the Alagbado area of the state.

It was gathered that the officers were pursuing suspected criminals in the area when gunshots were accidentally discharged during the operation.

Residents had expressed concern over the incident, prompting swift intervention by the authorities to contain tensions and maintain public safety.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, who confirmed the arrest in a post shared on her X handle, said the officers were apprehended on Friday.

“The officers implicated in the unfortunate incident had been taken into custody pending further investigation,” she said.

Adebisi said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered a thorough and comprehensive probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The spokesperson further stated that additional security personnel had been deployed to the community to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

According to the image maker, normalcy has been restored in the community.

She assured the people of the state that justice would be served and the outcome of the investigation would be made public in due course. (NAN)