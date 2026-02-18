Plateau mining tragedy: Police confirm 37 deaths, 26 hospitalised

By Golok Nanmwa

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the death of 37 persons with 26 others hospitalised, following the gas incident at a mining site in Zurak community of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, made this known on Wednesday night in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred.

The commissioner added that the incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a sudden discharge of toxic gases, including lead oxide, sulphur, and carbon monoxide, in a poorly ventilated environment.

He added that the police have deployed tactical teams, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, to assess the situation and investigate the cause and samples of rock, soil, and minerals.

The Plateau Police boss warned residents to stop engaging in illegal mining activities and assured the public of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

The statement further reads that “The Plateau State Police Command is saddened by the incident that occurred in Kampani Zurak Community of Wase Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday, the 18th of February, 2026, at about 06:00 a.m., where thirty-seven 37 persons were suffocated to death and twenty-six others hospitalised as a result of gas inhalation.

He said “Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bassey Ewah, immediately directed the Area Commander Langtang, the Commander 66PMF Shendam, and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in charge of Bashar and Wase Divisions to mobilise and lead a team of detectives to the scene of the incident. On reaching the scene, the area was cordoned off while rescue operations continued.

The statement added that “Preliminary investigation revealed that the miners were affected due to a sudden discharge of lead oxide and other associated gases, including sulphur and carbon monoxide, which are toxic and poisonous to humans, particularly in confined or poorly ventilated environments.

He said the corpses of the deceased have been released to their families for burial according to their religious practices.

“As an additional measure to douse tension and prevent future occurrences of such incidents, the Commissioner of Police has deployed the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations (DOPS) and the State CID, who are currently at the scene to assess the situation.

“He said the command also deployed the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, also known as the ‘Anti-Bomb Squad,’ which is currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and implement measures to prevent future occurrences as samples of rock, soil, and minerals were collected for further analysis.

He added that there was no sign of explosion, nor any explosive component at the scene.

The Police CP Bassey Ewah also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Kampani Zurak Community, and the entire people of Plateau State.

He further warned all Plateau residents to stop engaging in illegal mining activities and assured them of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged citizens to support the Police at all times.

Vanguard News