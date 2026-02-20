Plateau arrests bar owner, another woman for trafficking 3 girls to Ghana

By Golok Nanmwa

Jos— The Plateau State Government on Thursday arrested a bar owner and another woman for allegedly trafficking three girls to Ghana.

Our correspondent reports that the bar owner, identified as Mrs. Yakubu, who operates in the Rantya community in Jos, was paraded at the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission (SGEOC), headquarters alongside the three rescued victims, who were repatriated from Ghana.

Two of the girls, aged 18 and 19, are from Adamawa State, while the third is from Plateau State.

Addressing reporters, the Chairperson of the SGEOC, Olivia Dazyam, said the commission received information about the trafficking and collaborated with security agencies to bring the girls back safely.

“At the State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, we received information about a woman who facilitated the trafficking of the girls from Plateau State to Ghana. By the grace of God and with the help of security agencies, they were safely returned to Jos,” Dazyam said.

She added that the suspects allegedly trafficked the girls for prostitution and that one of the suspect’s daughters is reportedly in Ghana under similar circumstances.

Dazyam expressed concern, saying, “We want the people of Plateau State to know that traffickers are living in our communities. As a matter of fact, two women were involved in this trafficking. One woman also facilitated the trafficking of two girls from Mangu to Ghana. One escaped, and by the grace of God, she is now back safely.”

“There has been a lot of sensitization, but some persons are still bent on engaging in this criminal activity,” she added.

The chairperson stressed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had directed the commission to publicize such cases with evidence. She warned traffickers in the state and urged women to join the fight against trafficking.

Dazyam noted that the suspects would face further investigation and that the commission aims to uncover more about their activities. “The repatriated girls have arrived safely, and the commission is working with security agencies to address the issue,” she said.

In an interview with journalists, Mrs. Yakubu expressed regret over her actions but claimed she was only helping the girls secure employment like her daughter in Ghana. She, however, declined to specify the nature of her daughter’s work.

The three victims—Humata Ilya, Sendy Emmanuel, and Dorathy Yakubu—countered Mrs. Yakubu’s narrative, insisting they were deceived and lured to Ghana for prostitution

The suspects and the three victims were later moved to the state police command for further investigation.