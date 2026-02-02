Planned NLC protest: FCT Police urge rescheduling in public interest

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reschedule its planned protest in the Federal Capital Territory, citing intelligence reporting showing that members of the Shiite Islamic Sect and other non-state actors plan to infiltrate and cause violence during the protest.

A statement by the command signed by SP Josephine Adeh said, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command is aware of a planned peaceful protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT Council, scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, within the Federal Capital Territory.

“While the Command recognizes and respects the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and protest, and remains committed to providing adequate security for all lawful activities, intelligence reports at the disposal of the Police indicate plans by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria and other non-state actors to infiltrate and hijack the protest for purposes inimical to public peace and security.

“In view of the above, and in the overriding interest of public safety, the FCT Police Command respectfully appeals to the organizers of the planned protest to consider rescheduling the activity to a later date and time.

“This measure is aimed at forestalling any breakdown of law and order, while also ensuring that the rights of other residents to safety, freedom of movement, and the conduct of lawful daily activities are not infringed upon.

“The Command assures residents of the Federal Capital Territory of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges all citizens to continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the collective effort to maintain peace and security.”