Planned Kwara attacks: Time to act is now — Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has strongly condemned the planned terrorist attacks targeting residents of Ira, Inaja, Aho, and other communities in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In a threat letter allegedly left at Ira market, faceless terrorists warned of imminent attacks. In a statement, Adams said the alarming threat has heightened fear among residents, who now face the grim prospect of violence and insecurity in their daily lives.

The Yoruba generalissimo stressed that the time to act to prevent the attacks is now, urging the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government, and relevant security agencies to take proactive measures to protect the affected communities.

He said: “I urge the Federal Government and the state government to intensify security measures, enhance intelligence sharing, and deploy adequate resources to prevent these attacks and protect innocent lives.

“Recent intelligence and credible reports at our disposal have revealed that terrorist groups are orchestrating coordinated attacks aimed at inflicting harm, spreading fear, and destabilising the peace of communities in parts of the Southwest.”Adams noted that such planned acts of violence are unacceptable and constitute a grave threat to the safety, security, and wellbeing of the people.

hile denouncing the planned attacks, he urged residents of the communities mentioned in the letter to remain vigilant and united.

“It is imperative that we collaborate closely with security agencies and other relevant authorities to identify and report any suspicious activities promptly.

“The safety and security of Yorubaland and Yoruba-speaking communities in Kwara and Kogi States, and its people, are paramount. We must all work together to ensure that peace prevails and that those who seek to disrupt our harmony are brought to justice. Let us stand firm, united, and resolute against terrorism and violence,” he said.