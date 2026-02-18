PDP says electoral bill exposes APC fear of defeat ahead of 2027 polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the newly assented electoral amendment bill exposes the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) fear of defeat ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the development could distort the political playing field and threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

In a swift reaction by Ini Ememobong, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the PDP expressed concern over what it described as the swift approval of the bill despite widespread opposition from Nigerians, noting that the action raises questions about neutrality in governance and the credibility of future elections.

“The hurried grant of a presidential assent to the contentious bill as passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, despite the widespread opposition by Nigerians, is a confirmation of the fact that this was a well choreographed drama by the APC. The party’s fear of the inevitable defeat from a free and fair election is palpable and they are unable to conceal it again.

“This is indeed a sad day for democracy. The Nigerian people have been dealt a bad card, which existentially threatens democracy.

“The President has shown his inability to rise above partisanship in the art of governance,” Ememobong said.