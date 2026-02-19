Pay crisis rocks Federal Civil Service, MDAs

…As tension mounts over unexplained pay cuts, missing pay slips, unpaid arrears

by Victor Ahiuma-Young

Anxiety and anger are spreading rapidly across the Federal Civil Service as workers in ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, grapple with unexplained salary reductions, mounting unpaid arrears, and the absence of official communication from the Federal Government.

Labour sources warned that the situation is breeding deep frustration and could trigger widespread industrial unrest if left unresolved.

Investigations reveal that federal workers have endured months of financial strain amid shrinking monthly pay packages, delayed allowances, and promotion arrears stretching back several years.

Many affected workers describe the situation as unprecedented, particularly as several state governments are now paying higher wages than the Federal Government. This development, officials admit, has never occurred in the history of Nigeria’s minimum wage regime.

At the centre of workers’ complaints is the non-issuance of pay slips since September 2025, a development that has left employees unable to track deductions or understand why their salaries continue to decline monthly, especially in several MDAs. According to affected staff in the Federal Ministry of Information; Labour and Employment; Agriculture; and Education, among others, as well as the agencies and departments under them — including the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — take-home pay has been reducing steadily without any official explanation, fuelling suspicion and distrust within the system.

Adding to the tension is the non-payment of three months’ wage award arrears, which workers say the Federal Government has yet to settle despite repeated assurances. Insiders lament that while the wage award was meant to cushion the impact of economic hardship, its prolonged non-payment has worsened the financial condition of workers already battling rising living costs.

Promotion arrears have also emerged as a major sore point. Federal workers promoted in 2023 reportedly received only partial payments in 2024, while those promoted in 2024 and 2025 have not been paid a single kobo.

The backlog, which cuts across multiple MDAs, has left many senior officers earning the same salaries as their subordinates years after elevation.

Further aggravating the situation is the non-payment of the 20 per cent weighing-in allowance since August 2024, despite its statutory status. Workers say the allowance, which forms a significant part of their earnings, has simply disappeared from payrolls without notice.

Equally contentious is the 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance, calculated on basic salary and approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari for all federal workers, including those in MDAs.

Findings show that the allowance was last paid in July 2024, with accumulated arrears remaining unsettled more than a year later.

Sources within organised labour describe the mood across federal offices as “volatile,” warning that continued silence from the authorities could push workers toward protests or industrial action. “Morale is at its lowest ebb. People cannot explain their salaries, promotions mean nothing anymore, and allowances have vanished,” a senior civil servant told Vanguard Newspapers.

As pressure mounts, workers are demanding immediate transparency on salary deductions, the release of outstanding pay slips, and the prompt settlement of all arrears. Many insist that failure to act swiftly could deepen the crisis and paralyse service delivery across the federal public service.

All efforts to get officials of the Federal Government including the Head of Service (HoS) to respond to the complaints and concerns were unsuccessful.

Calls and messages sent to them have remained unanswered for over a week.