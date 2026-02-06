Oyo APC postpones Ibadan mega open air meeting indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has announced the postponement of its planned mega open-air stakeholders’ meeting earlier slated for Tuesday, citing the need for wider consultations and better planning.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, said the open meeting would now come up on a new date to be announced as soon as possible.

He said that the meeting, being organised by the state APC leadership, in partnership with Oyo State Renewed Hope Ambassadors, aimed to herald the concept of intra-party rally conducted recently across the 14 federal constituencies in the state.

“Recently, we demonstrated to the world that our great party possesses a potent mechanism to resolve all the internal crises which had slowed down our progress since 2019.

“This was with a resultant manifestation of genuine reconciliation, peace and unity among leaders and members of APC.

“This time, we want to raise the bar by involving more stakeholders in the APC from within and outside the state since we are all united by a common cause.

“An average patriot wants President Bola Tinubu to do a second term in office to enable him to consolidate on the gains of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“So, we want to set out early enough and ensure that all hands are on deck to run a hitch-free and fruitful electioneering, as we are poised to return Mr President and also reclaim power in Oyo State in 2027,” he said.

Sadare said the opportunity of the planned meeting would also be used to formally welcome some bigwigs and their supporters from other political parties into the APC, while encouraging party faithful and other stakeholders to keep the flame of togetherness burning in the interest of the party and the society.

He promised to keep the people of the state informed about the level of the party’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections. (NAN)