OPHK troops foils multiple attacks on fronts, neutralize scores of ISWAP fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have repelled coordinated terrorist attacks in Limankara and Kukawa, Borno State.

The failed assaults, launched on the night of 20 February 2026, clearly reflect the immense pressure being mounted on terrorist enclaves, logistics corridors, and leadership structures across the theatre.

This is as troops killed 25 Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters at various operational locations within the Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, and some combat enablers were destroyed by rocket fire during the engagements. The wounded in action personnel were promptly evacuated by the Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters and are all in stable condition.

These were disclosed in a statement by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, while giving a weekly update on multiple operations within the Theatre.

The statement reads: ” The Troops of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have repelled coordinated terrorist attacks in Limankara and Kukawa, Borno State.

“The failed assaults, launched on the night of 20 February 2026, clearly reflect the immense pressure being mounted on terrorist enclaves, logistics corridors, and leadership structures across the theatre.

“Through sustained offensive operations and targeted decapitation efforts, OPHK continues to deny terrorists freedom of action, forcing them into chaotic withdrawals under heavy losses.

“In expansion of the offensive pressure, troops of Sector 2 under Operation DESERT SANITY V, acting on weeks of intelligence backed by satellite imagery and ISR air platforms, conducted a precision operation in the early hours of 22 February 2026 around Lamusheri Village in Gujba LGA, identified as a key terrorist attack launch pad and logistics hub. Despite coming under fire on approach, troops, in synergy with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, outflanked the terrorists and cut off their withdrawal routes.

“During the ensuing firefight and exploitation, 15 terrorists were neutralised while scores fled with gunshot wounds. Extensive defensive and life-support structures were destroyed, five terrorist tricycles and two vehicles used for attacks and logistics were set ablaze with their contents, and a cache of arms, ammunition, bandoliers and camel pouches was recovered.

“Furthermore, at about 0056 hours, terrorists in unconfirmed numbers attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Limankara. Alert troops immediately engaged the attackers in a fierce firefight, bringing disciplined firepower and tactical coordination to bear.

“Rapid reinforcement at the contact point with support from the Air Component Command overwhelmed the assailants, compelling them to flee in disarray through the burial ground axis.

“There were no casualties or equipment losses on the side of our troops, while human intelligence confirmed several casualties on the part of the terrorists. The situation remains firmly under control.

“In a related incident at about 2320 hours, terrorists mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles, with additional fighters on foot, launched a coordinated multi-pronged attack on troops in Kukawa from the Alagarno and Jemmu axes. Anticipating such desperate attempts, troops mounted a determined defence, engaging the attackers in an intense firefight that extended into the early hours of 21 February 2026.

“Overpowered by superior fire and coordinated resistance from the ground troops and air support from the Nigerian Air Force, the terrorists withdrew, dragging away casualties. The air platforms further conducted a series of precision strikes, with one terrorist gun truck destroyed, pulverising four fighters in the gun truck.

“Persistent aerial surveillance subsequently tracked fleeing terrorists on five motorcycles to a convergence point, where another precision strike destroyed the five motorcycles and neutralised an additional 10 fighters.

“Following the strikes, troops conducted exploitation and recovered thirteen(13) AK-47 rifles, sixteen (16) AK-47 loaded magazines, three(3) handheld radios which the insurgents used for communication, terrorists’ stretchers used to convey their casualties, as well as shallow graves and blood trails left by the terrorists.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, and some combat enablers were destroyed by rocket fire during the engagements. The wounded in action personnel were promptly evacuated by the Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters and are all in stable condition.

“These coordinated air and land operations significantly compounded enemy losses and reinforced OPHK’s operational dominance.

The sustained and synchronised operations across multiple fronts underscore OPHK’s resolve to degrade terrorists’ combat capacity,” Uba explained.

He therefore said, the Military High Command commended the bravery, utmost professionalism and fighting spirit of the troops, noting that these failed attacks reflect the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained operational pressure.

OPHK, according to him, remains resolute in its mandate to dismantle terrorist networks, safeguard communities, and restore lasting peace and economic stability across the North East region.

Vanguard News