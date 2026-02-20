Ondo Ward Congress Killings: Tinubu summons Aiyedatiwa

President Bola Tinubu

—- We’ll fish out killers of Monarch —Police, Army

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Disturbed by the violence that erupted during the All Progressive Congress, APC, ward Congress that led to the death of four persons in ldanre, Ondo state, President Bola Tinubu, has reportedly, summoned, governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A top government source told vanguard in Akure, that Aiyedatiwa left Akure, the state capital for Abuja on Thursday over the killings during the conduct of the ward congress in Idanre and Akure North council areas of the state on Wednesday.

Recall that the governor had lined up activities to celebrate his one year anniversary before the invitation by the President on the killings.

According to the source, ” the governor left for Abuja shortly after inaugurating the Igoba and Alagbaka Extension roads, without waiting for the inauguration of the 100,000-litre capacity water supply project at the Federal University of Technology, Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) Complex.

Aiyedatiwa was however represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, during the inauguration of projects to mark the first year anniversary of the administration.

The government source said that ” the summons was dispatched to the governor late on Thursday following a series of security reports at the disposal of President Tinubu.

“We were already mobilizing for our line-up activities on Wednesday evening when we suddenly got the information that Mr. Governor would not be available the following day which was Thursday.

According to him “We learnt Mr. President is very angry over the killings and wanted to know from the governor what went wrong even though the state has no clear opposition against the APC.

“We knew it would get to this because the attack on the stakeholders in the first place was uncalled for; and some of us can only advise that we cannot enforce our opinions so we keep our calm.

The source added that ” We knew this would come and we didn’t need such drag back at all in the state.

Vanguard however, could not confirm if indeed the governor had an audience with the President, but he has since returned to Akure, the state capital.

Recall that Governor Aiyedatiwa who had lined up activities to celebrate his one year in office was in Abuja on Thursday evening preparatory to the Friday meeting with Tinubu.

Meanwhile, in another development, both the police and the military have vowed to track down the killer of the traditional ruler of Agamo Town, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledun who was killed by suspected gunmen in his palace.

The monarch was killed on 18th February, 2026, at about 7:10 p.m.

Police commissioner Adebowale Lawal who led a high-powered delegation of heads of security agencies—including the Commander, 32 Brigade Artillery of Nigeria Army; the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS)—to the community, gave the assurance.

Lawal ssured them that the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, would spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice.

Preliminary investigations, according to him revealed that approximately six masked armed men stormed the residence of the monarch, forcibly abducted him from his compound, and violently attacked him, leading to his death.

The commissioner confirmed that he has ordered the immediate deployment of additional security personnel and operational assets to the community, including the Command’s Tactical Teams, with a clear mandate to track down and apprehend the suspects.

The Commissioner who mphasized that effective policing was best achieved through synergy, vigilance, and active collaboration between the Police and the public urged residents to promptly volunteer credible and actionable information that can aid ongoing investigations and enhance community safety.

Lawal assured the people of Ondo State that the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure peace, stability, and justice across all communities.