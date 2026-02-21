Ondo APC elect new leaders across 18 council areas

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, held a peaceful congress across the 18 local government areas of the state at the weekend.

Consequently, new party leadership emerged at all the council areas in the state.

The exercise was monitored by the Committee from the national secretariat of the party.

Speaking with newsmen at St Mary Mega Primary School, Oke Oka, in the Akoko council area of the state, the former Speaker of the House of Assembly and Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rt Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said the process was peaceful.

Olabimtan said the new leaders emerged through affirmation, adding that the exercise marked a passing of the baton and further solidified the party’s structure.

According to him, “It was peaceful; there is no problem; all our party members are here and the electoral umpire.

“There is no fear or apprehension, and we have affirmed all our newly local government officials of the party.

“This is the local government congress of the party which took place in all the 18 local government areas in the state.

“So far so good, we have not heard any adverse reports. The idea behind affirmation is to make the exercise less rancorous.”

Also, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Abiola Olawoye, said the congress was peaceful in Ondo East and said, “The congress was peaceful.

“This is a constitutional responsibility of the party to go through the process, and I can confirm to you that the exercise has been peaceful.

The commissioner said the exercise signifies progress, unity and togetherness and foretells huge success for the party in the 2027 general elections and beyond.

The Women Affairs and Social Development commissioner, Dr Seun Osamaye, while speaking in Igbaraoke, headquarters of the Ifedore local government area, said the exercise went smoothly and rancour-free, adding that the exercise has so far been peaceful.

Osamaye added that “I want to say so far, it’s been free, it’s been fair, it’s been just across the board; we’ve had reports of our people coming out peacefully to show their support for the elected officers in each of the local governments.

“My own local government, for instance, we came out early this morning, and it was consensus. So we came to affirm our support again, to say, ‘This is where we are going, and this is who the people are we have decided to elect as our officers, at least for the next four years.

“And to the glory of God, it was very wonderful. So I want to thank the governor, the governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Dr. Ayiedatiwa, whose visionary leadership has made it possible for this election to be very free and fair.

She expressed optimism that “there won’t be any form of petition at all. I have that assurance. Like I said, the majority have decided in support; it’s consensus, and we have all come out to say, This is our people; these are the people we are supporting.

“We have reaffirmed again, you know, when we decided privately, we came out publicly at the local government secretariat to endorse publicly again that these are our preferred leaders, and we have voted and elected them.

“So I have assurances there’s no form of petition. Most times, we shouldn’t listen to rumour; we should not listen to what people say. Most times, you should rely more on what is on the ground and what is the reality and not the perception.”

In Akure South local government area of the state, the Chairman of the council, Dr Gbenga Fashua, said, “In Akure South, we don’t have any issues. As we speak there’s no issue so far; I don’t know, maybe outside the state. But for the Akure South local government, it’s been calm, it’s been cool, and of course, the result has been awesome.

Fashua said that “We received the delegations from the party national, and of course so far it’s been fair and been warm, and the turnout is huge. We could accredit this to being highly successful from my own end here in Akure South local government.”