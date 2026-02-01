Oke-Fia flyover closure exposes project’s irrelevance – APM tells Adeleke

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in Osun State has told the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke that his administration refusal to open the Oke-Fia flyover for public use has shown that it is not a priority for the area.

The party, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Adewale Adebayo on Saturday, said the free flow of traffic at Oke-Fia despite closure of the flyover since its completion last year exposed the project as “an expensive mistake and a grand waste of public funds”.

The party chairman, who is also its governorship candidate for 2026 poll, said he had warned the State in 2023 that Governor Adeleke’s administration’s N150billion infrastructure plan was a spree of needless projects.

“Today, Osun people can see clearly. The N100 billion plan has not achieved up to 15 per cent meaningful impact. Then came the N150 billion plan, whose most visible results are concentrated in Ede, the governor’s hometown, with over 80 kilometres of roads, while the rest of the state is left behind,” the party said.

APM described it as scandalous that the N10.7 billion Oke-Fia Bridge, completed over four months ago, remains shut, yet life in Osogbo goes on normally.

The party adds, “Vehicles and pedestrians are moving freely. No gridlock. No chaos. No hardship. This simply means the bridge was never solving any real problem in the first place.

“This raises fundamental questions about the planning, necessity and value-for-money of the project which was loudly marketed as a major traffic solution. The truth on ground is embarrassing. Shutting the bridge has not affected movement in Osogbo in any way. This exposes it as a cosmetic project — one designed more for political photo-ops than for real public need.

“These projects are not about the people; they are about the pipeline. A pipeline to divert Osun money under the cover of infrastructure. Meanwhile, the real needs of Osun people — healthcare, education, youth employment and economic empowerment — are pushed aside.

“We therefore demand that the Adeleke government immediately publish the full list of projects executed under both the N100 billion and N150 billion plans, including contractors’ names and exact contract sums.”

APM also warned that Osun people would not be fooled by inducements or propaganda ahead of the next election.