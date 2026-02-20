Ogun: Resign now — APC directs party excos

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, directed all members of its executive committees across the state, holding statutory government appointments, to either resign such positions or forfeit their party offices.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka,GNAAI, has declared his intention to contest the governorship of Ogun State in the 2027 general elections, saying he is committed to due process and internal democracy within his party.

Ogun State Publicity Secretary, APC, Nuberu Olufemi, said the party’s directive was in line with an earlier directive by Governor Dapo Abiodun and in strict compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The party maintained that occupying dual executive positions within the government and the party structure runs contrary to the principles of separation of powers and the internal discipline enshrined in the APC Constitution.

According to the statement, the directive affects executive members currently serving in statutory capacities such as Secretary to the Local Government, SLG, Supervisor, Special Adviser, Consultant and Secretary of the Local Government Education Authority, LGEA.

The APC stated that any affected officer who wishes to retain his or her party executive position must tender a written letter of resignation from the statutory appointment.

Such resignation letters, the party said, must be addressed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as the Local Government Service Commission. Copies are also to be sent to the respective Council Chairman and the Head of Local Government Administration, HOLGA, of the affected local government council.

The party stressed that the measure was not intended as victimisation, but as a necessary step to safeguard the integrity of its internal structures and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions.

The APC urged all concerned officers to comply without delay, stating that the move was part of efforts to strengthen internal governance and align party operations with best democratic practices.

Isiaka made the declaration, while featuring on a radio programme, where he spoke on governance, national policy issues, and development challenges facing communities in Ogun State.

The lawmaker said his decision was informed by years of legislative experience and engagement with grassroots concerns, particularly in border communities within the State.

“Yes, I am interested in the governorship. However, this is only the beginning of a process, and it must be approached with patience, discipline and respect.”

for the structures of the party.”

“I believe strongly in internal democracy and due process.”