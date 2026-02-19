Ogun APC directs party executives holding govt appointment to resign

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday directed all members of its executive committees across the state holding statutory government appointments to either resign such positions or forfeit their party offices.

In a press statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Nuberu Olufemi, the party said the directive was in line with an earlier directive by Governor Dapo Abiodun and in strict compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The party maintained that occupying dual executive positions within the government and the party structure runs contrary to the principles of separation of powers and the internal discipline enshrined in the APC Constitution.

According to the statement, the directive affects executive members currently serving in statutory capacities such as Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), Supervisor, Special Adviser, Consultant and Secretary of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

The APC stated that any affected officer who wishes to retain his or her party executive position must tender a written letter of resignation from the statutory appointment.

Such resignation letters, the party said, must be addressed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as the Local Government Service Commission. Copies are also to be sent to the respective Council Chairman and the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of the affected local government council.

“For the resignation to be deemed valid and effective, it must be duly acknowledged and received by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Local Government Service Commission, and all other agencies to which the letter was copied,” the statement added.

The party stressed that the measure was not intended as victimisation, but as a necessary step to safeguard the integrity of its internal structures and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions.

It further reassured affected members that upon proper resignation from their statutory roles, they would retain their executive positions at the ward or zonal level from which their party offices originated.

The APC urged all concerned officers to comply without delay, stating that the move was part of efforts to strengthen internal governance and align party operations with best democratic practices.