No dispute between Oyo traditional institution and govt — Oba Ladoja

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

…Visits Sanwo-Olu, Hails Lagos’ Development Strides

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Thursday said there is no dispute between the traditional institution and the Oyo State Government, noting that granting monarchs a constitutional role would further strengthen their collaboration with government authorities.

Oba Ladoja made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina. The monarch expressed appreciation for the support he received from Lagos State during his coronation last year and lauded the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, traffic management, and transportation.

“I am in Lagos to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu and key stakeholders in the State for their support during my coronation. Lagos is deeply connected to my personal and traditional heritage,” Oba Ladoja said.

The monarch also renewed his call for constitutional recognition of traditional rulers in Nigeria, emphasizing that such recognition would enhance governance and foster closer collaboration between monarchs and government authorities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in response, assured Oba Ladoja that Lagos State will continue to support him and his kingdom in promoting transformational development for Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Describing Ibadan as a rallying point of the Yoruba race, Sanwo-Olu commended Oba Ladoja for his leadership in maintaining peace and unity in Oyo State and beyond. He prayed for a peaceful and impactful reign, expressing confidence that the Olubadan’s visionary leadership would bring further development and transformation to Ibadanland and the nation.

The visit highlighted mutual respect between traditional institutions and government, with both leaders emphasizing collaboration for the socio-economic advancement of their communities.