No demolition without compensation in Kaduna – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has declared that his administration will not demolish any structure or dispossess any citizen of property without the payment of fair and adequate compensation.

The Governor also pledged that his government would not invoke the doctrine of “overriding public interest” as a pretext to displace property owners in the execution of public projects.

Governor Sani made this commitment at Rigasa during the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of compensation cheques to 189 households affected by the ongoing Rigasa township road projects.

He recalled that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Makera Road, Lokoja Road, Ado Gwaram Road and the Asmau Makarfi Spur was performed on September 12, 2025, noting that construction had progressed steadily with drainage systems and hydraulic structures completed, while earthworks had advanced along critical sections.

However, he explained that the government encountered a moral dilemma as homes, businesses and essential service infrastructure were found to be within the designated right-of-way of the projects.

“In response, I directed that construction be temporarily slowed to allow for a thorough, transparent, and equitable assessment of all affected properties and utilities,” the Governor said.

He emphasised that his administration had resolved that no citizen would suffer unjustly in the name of development.

“We will not cloak expediency in the language of ‘overriding public interest’. Public interest must never eclipse private rights without restitution,” he declared.

According to him, since assuming office on May 29, 2023, his guiding principle has been that governance must be anchored in justice, tempered by compassion and executed with integrity.

“Roads, bridges, and public works may define the physical landscape of a state, but it is fairness and empathy that define its moral landscape,” he added.

Governor Sani described the distribution of cheques as a fulfilment of justice rather than an act of charity, stating that the compensation would enable beneficiaries to relocate, rebuild or reorganise their lives with dignity. He disclosed that the compensation exercise reflects a consistent policy of his administration across the state.

The Governor revealed that about 120 households in Mahuta under the Rabah Road project have been compensated, alongside 282 households from Magajiya to Albarkawa in Zaria and 14 households from Audi to Kako.

He further stated that 86 households linking Dogon Bauchi to Kakiyeyi and 33 households along the Kabala Costain corridor had also received compensation.

“In total, we have disbursed about N2.85 billion in compensation,” the governor said.

He thanked the affected residents for their patience and understanding, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to balancing infrastructural development with respect for citizens’ rights.