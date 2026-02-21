NNS Beecroft busts drug ring, seizes 486kg Cannabis

•Says “We’ll go after fleeing suspects

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, have dealt a major blow to a suspected drug syndicate operating along Lagos waterways, intercepting and seizing 486 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa in a late-night operation around the Apapa-Ijora axis of the state.

The seizure, which took place at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, was the outcome of what naval authorities described as actionable intelligence and sustained surveillance of known smuggling routes.

The Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Aiwiyor Adams-Aliu, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing and handover ceremony held at the base’s parade ground, where the confiscated substance was formally transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ,NDLEA.

Flanked by naval officers and the Deputy Commander, Narcotics, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Adejumo Gbenga, Commodore Aliu said the operation underscored the Navy’s renewed resolve to rid Nigeria’s maritime domain of criminal networks exploiting the waterways for illicit trade.

He said:“The patrol team of Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, acting on credible intelligence, carried out a coordinated operation which led to the seizure of a large consignment of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 486 kilograms, nearly 500 kilograms. “The suspects are currently at large, but we are on their trail. We have developed strong leads and are confident that in the coming days those responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice,” he assured.

He further explained that maritime crimes often have their roots on land before extending to the sea and sometimes back to land, stressing that tackling such networks requires intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency collaboration.

“Virtually every maritime crime originates from land and eventually returns to land. We have identified several smuggling routes being exploited by criminal elements. Some attempt to infiltrate our waterways from neighbouring countries. However, we are intensifying surveillance to ensure that our maritime domain is no longer a safe haven for such criminals,” Commodore Aliu stated. While reiterating the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff , to build a Navy that is ready, agile and professional, capable of securing Nigeria’s maritime space in synergy with other security agencies , Adams-Aliu said maritime security cannot be handled in isolation. He noted that the Nigeria Police, Army, Air Force, NDLEA and Nigeria Customs Service all play strategic roles in monitoring land borders and internal routes linked to drug trafficking.

“Criminals and international drug cartels are dynamic; they constantly change tactics. As they evolve, we also review and adjust our strategies to remain several steps ahead,” he said.

Answering a question on a drug cartel hideout in the Gidadarama area of Apapa, the Commander revealed that a team from NNS Beecroft stormed the area on February 12, 2026, and made some arrests, adding that the suspects were being processed for prosecution.

He added that further operations would be carried out in collaboration with the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army but declined to disclose operational details for security reasons.

Receiving the seized cannabis, the NDLEA representative, DCN Gbenga, commended the Navy for the interception and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to due process in handling drug exhibits.

He explained that seized drugs were not destroyed without court approval, adding that stakeholders, including the media and state representatives, were usually invited to witness destruction exercises to ensure transparency.

“In the absence of alternative disposal methods, burning remains the approved option. However, such exercises are conducted far from residential areas to minimise health and environmental impact. The agency is working towards identifying safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” he said.