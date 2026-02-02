NLC, TUC plan peaceful solidarity rally February 3

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The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) say they will stage a peaceful solidarity rally on Feb. 3 in support of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

The unions announced this in a joint statement signed by Mr Benson Upah, General Secretary of the NLC, and Mr Nuhu Toro, Secretary General of the TUC, in Abuja.

The solidarity is in support of the strike by Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) workers, led by JUAC, over unpaid salaries.

Workers under JUAC commenced an indefinite strike on Jan. 19, shutting down key administrative offices, including the FCTA Secretariat and the FCDA.

The strike followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued on Jan. 7, demanding that the FCTA management address long-standing labour and welfare grievances.

According to union, the rally is to reaffirm labour’s collective resolve that an injury to one worker remains an injury to all within the Nigerian labour movement.

“The action will send a clear message that labour will resist all forms of intimidation and injustice against workers,” they said.

The unions said the struggle was legitimate, non-negotiable and would be sustained until justice was achieved.

They added that their support for JUAC members remained total and unwavering.

They urged JUAC members to remain steadfast, courageous and united in the defence of their rights.

The NLC and TUC said the planned rally was aimed at demonstrating collective resistance against injustice.

They added that the peaceful action would be directed to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), insisting the rally would be lawful and peaceful.

They directed all affiliates and state councils to mobilise members massively for the rally, adding that intimidation and repression would not weaken workers’ resolve.

They reiterated that workers’ rights were never given but won through collective struggle.

The unions assured workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that they would not be abandoned. (NAN)