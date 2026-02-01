Nigeria’s problems stem from politicians, not poverty – Peter Obi

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By Adeola Badru

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has acknowledged that Nigeria’s political leaders are at the heart of the country’s problems, criticising the political class for mismanaging the nation’s abundant resources.

Speaking on Sunday during a Thanksgiving service marking the 50th anniversary of Oyo State at St Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Obi appealed to Nigerians to pray for politicians, that God may guide them to use public funds responsibly.

“I make a request to Nigerians. Please do remember us politicians in your prayers. We are the problem of Nigeria. Nigeria is not a poor country, it is poorly governed.”

“Remember us in your prayers that God should touch our hearts to use public money for the public good. If we do this, Nigeria will be good. May God bless all of you and bless your family always,” he said.

The former Governor of Anambra State also spoke about the remarkable progress made in Ibadan under Governor Seyi Makinde, describing the city as both historic and transformative.

“It’s always an honour to be in Ibadan. I was here on Tuesday to visit the university. I was telling somebody a story about Ibadan, a very historic town where all of us Nigerians were formed several years ago. It is a city of knowledge, a city of hope.”

“Ibadan has witnessed major upliftment under Governor Seyi Makinde,” Obi said.

He expressed hopes for the future of Oyo State and gratitude for Makinde’s leadership, noting that: “As we celebrate these 50 years, I pray that the next 50 years of this great state will be exemplary. May God Almighty continue to bless our governor, his family and all members of his team.”

“I was here at the onset of his government, as one of those that were called in to come and talk to his commissioners, and I thank him for his exceptional love,” he added.

Vanguard News