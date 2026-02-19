Nigeria’s crude oil production rises to 1.64mbpd in 2025 — IPPG

By Mariam Eko

Nigeria’s average crude oil production in 2025 increased to 1.64 million barrels per day (mbpd), representing a 5.8 per cent year-on-year rise from 1.55mbpd in the corresponding period of 2024, the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has said.

Chairman of IPPG, Mr. Adegbite Falade, disclosed this at the just-concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit 2026 (NIES) in Abuja, where he highlighted progress across the oil and gas value chain, including improved upstream output, gas infrastructure expansion and rising domestic refining capacity.

Falade noted that indigenous producers now account for more than half of Nigeria’s total crude output, a milestone he described as evidence of strengthened local ownership and supportive policy actions.

Welcoming President Adama Barrow of The Gambia and representatives of the international energy community, including leadership of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the African Petroleum Producers Organisation, Falade commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustaining and deepening industry reforms.

According to him, early signs point to improved investor confidence and stronger sector performance.

He, however, stressed the urgent need for strategic reforms, stronger collaboration and enhanced value creation within Nigeria’s domestic energy ecosystem.

“Nigeria’s energy future must be defined by self-sufficiency, competitiveness and collaboration,” Falade said. “We must move beyond exporting raw hydrocarbons and build an ecosystem that creates in-country value, strengthens GDP contribution and delivers lasting benefits for all Nigerians.”

Referencing the summit’s theme, Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing Our Shared Future, he underscored the importance of energy security as a foundation for stability and economic development across Africa.

Falade urged stakeholders including operators, regulators, service providers and investors to deepen collaboration in order to secure sustainable growth and shape a resilient energy future for Nigeria and the continent.